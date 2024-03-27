"Come on Rishabh!": Ashwin encourages Pant to hit sixes ahead of RR-DC clash, revives old memories

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 27 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur, a heartwarming scene was captured during the practice session between India teammates Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be taking on each other in their second IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur. While RR started with a 20-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), DC started off their campaign with a defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets.

During the practice session, Ashwin was standing behind Rishabh's practice net and boosted his morale with a few words of encouragement. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who just made his return to competitive cricket after December 2022 after surviving a life-threatening accident, wasted no time and sent the ball flying into the skies.

"All these years, Pant had Ash's back. And today, it was about time... #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2024 | #RRvDC | #reelkarofeelkaro | #reelitfeelit | #explore," tweeted RR.

This interaction between two Indian stars reminds fans of the many chirpy interactions Rishabh and Ashwin have had while playing for India. It is common to hear Rishabh encourage Ashwin from behind the stumps, saying, "Come on, Ash! Come on Ash!" and the spinner coming up with his very best deliveries to trouble the batters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4_GvbCstX3/

This time around, the tables have turned. In what is possibly their first public interaction since Rishabh's accident, Ashwin took on the batter's role, stood behind the wickets and encouraged Pant who has just made an inspirational comeback to the field to do what he does best: hit bowlers for sixes.

Rishabh's comeback inning during the Punjab match saw him score 18 in 13 balls, with two fours. The young wicketkeeper-batter will be raring to do much better this time around and entertain the Jaipur crowd.

