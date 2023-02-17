Comilla Victorians win BPL 2023

Comilla Victorians are the proud champions of the BPL 2023. Johnson Charles and Litton Das were the heroes for the Victorians as they brushed aside Sylhet in the final encounter. Earlier in the innings, Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim stroked excellent fifties with the bat which have helped their side to post a competitive total on the board.

In response, Victorians bowlers took the next two wickets for a run, before Mushfiqur Rahim added a huge half century of his own.Other than that the bowlers took control of the innings, Ryan Burl the only other batsmen to reach double figures. Thanks to Shanto and Rahim Sylhet Strikers headed in at 175, it now over to their bowlers. It came down to the final over, an early Liton Das half century putting Victorians on track to chase this one down.Rubel Hossain (2/39) fought back, taking some important wickets but it would prove not quite enough as Johnson Charles (79*) smashed a half century of his own to win this one by 7 wickets.