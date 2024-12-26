"Coming back to number four has made big difference": Justin Langer after Steven Smith brilliant performance

Melbourne [Australia], December 26 : Following the end of the first day of the fourth Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, former head coach Justin Langer said that the return of Steve Smith has helped him to get back in form in the longest format of the game.

Smith played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs from 111 balls which was laced with five boundaries and one maximum on the first day of the ongoing Test at Melbourne.

"There's no replacement for runs. His last 100 will give him great confidence. Coming back to number four, his favourite position has made a big difference. And one thing I've said many times is: that you never write off champions. They are champions for a reason. When Steve Smith starts playing that pull shot where he extends his arms, and when he begins cover driving like we saw today, you know he's in really good shape. India will need to get him out early, or they'll face a tough time," Langer said while speaking on Star Sports.

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia delivered a gripping contest, with emerging Australian talent Sam Konstas stealing the spotlight and veteran Steve Smith displaying his trademark brilliance.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tried to inspire his team with three valuable wickets - including the prized scalp of Travis Head for a duck - but Australia's top-order were in good touch as the hosts reached 311/6 at stumps with Smith and skipper Pat Cummins unbeaten on the crease (8*).

Earlier, the visitors made one change to their side after losing the toss, with Shubman Gill left out of the XI in a massive surprise and skipper Rohit Sharma named to bat at No.3 in his place. The captain did indicate prior to the toss that he would most likely open the batting.

All-rounder Washington Sundar was the player to come into the XI and was slated to bat at No.7.

