The jubilant Indian cricket team and accompanying media personnel departed Barbados on Wednesday aboard a special Air India flight after their T20 World Cup victory. Their return was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl, a category 4 storm that caused heavy rain, power outages, and the closure of the island's airspace.

The team was originally scheduled to leave Barbados on Monday for a connecting flight route via New York, Dubai, and finally Mumbai. However, the inclement weather forced them to extend their stay at their team hotel.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah arranged the special chartered flight to ensure the safe and swift return of the champions and media contingent. Video footage by ANI showed players and support staff boarding the aircraft. "Indian cricket team leaves from Barbados. The team will reach Delhi on July 4, early morning," ANI tweeted.

Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav shared a photo on Instagram celebrating the team's victory. The picture showed him holding the T20 World Cup trophy alongside captain Rohit Sharma inside the aeroplane, with the caption "Coming Home."

India's dominant performance throughout the tournament secured their first T20 World Cup title since 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership. Rohit Sharma's men remained undefeated throughout the competition, the only team to achieve this feat. South Africa's eight-match winning streak was halted by India in the final.

The T20 World Cup champions will return home on Thursday. As per Times Now, Rohit Sharma and Co. will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.