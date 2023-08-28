New Delhi [India], August 28 : The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, on Monday, said that the Indian women's blind team's gold medal victory at the IBSA World Games was commendable as this will inspire many girls from India to take up the sport.

The Indian women's blind cricket team scripted history as they won a gold medal after defeating Australia in the rain-curtailed finals of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 on the back of their scintillating show in Birmingham last week.

The Indian women's blind cricket team has won everyone's hearts with their spectacular show in the World Games. The Women In Blue remain undefeated, having won all their league games in the tournament.

"I am very proud of my girls. We made this team in this April. They had exposure to just Nepal. They went there with a lot of confidence. They kept their confidence high in this tournament too. I am extremely proud of them, they have come this far... i think it's really really commendable and very inspiring," Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar told ANI.

Kivadasannavar urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide financial support to recognise the hard work the women's blind cricket team has put into the tournament.

"I think these girls are going to be the role model to many. Because it's the beginning of the blind women's team in cricket. This victory the way they all supported... PM Modi, the President and the vice president all congratulated the team. The support from the people will always motivate them and this will definitely inspire not only blind girls but entire girls of India. This victory will send a very positive message and I hope in recognition of their hard work and contribution BCCI will consider our request and start supporting them financially so that we can help these girls come up in their life along with cricket," he added.

Coming to the historic match, India restricted Australia at 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in the fourth over.Blind cricket in IBSA World Games made a debut last week with England and Australia playing the first match. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by 9 wickets.

