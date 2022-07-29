Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia-W beat India-W by 3 wickets in close finish

Australia beat India by three wickets in the opening Group A game of the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Electing to bat, India posted a challenging 154 for eight in 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a breezy half-century. Harmanpreet smashed 52 off 34 balls with eight fours and a six while opener Shafali Verma played an attacking knock of 48 off 33 balls.

Both teams played with different outfits to their usual kit used in regular cricket comps. Teams do not have their respective cricket board badges.All games, except the medal matches, are being played on Hybrid pitches. A hybrid pitch is a combination of natural grass and artificial fibres. These pitches can take more wear than the natural cricket pitches. Eight teams, split into two groups are part of this comp. Top two from each group will play the semi-finals. Winners of the semi-final will play the final for the gold medal. The losers of the semi-final will play the 3rd place play-off for the bronze medal.