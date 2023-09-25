“Congratulations, Team India!”: Nita Ambani lauds Indian women’s cricket team on Asian Games triumph

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : The Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for clinching the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.

The Women in Blue outshone their Sri Lankan counterparts by winning the final match by 19 runs.

A fiery spell by Titas Sandhu and tight spin bowling from Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya helped India defend a modest total of 117 runs to secure the gold medal in the women's cricket tournament.

With this, the Indian women's team has captured a Cricket gold medal in their first Asian Games outing.

Nita Ambani praised the Indian women's team and said, “Congratulations, Team India! What a golden debut at the Asian Games 2022! You have made the country proud and inspired generations to come with your historic win. Our women’s team has shown once again that with the right support, belief, and collective spirit, our girls are unstoppable!”

This has been a remarkable year for women’s cricket in India, starting with the spirited performance of the team in the T20 WC, followed by the historic WPL and now the achievement at the Asian Games.

The current Asian Games squad was led skipper by Harmanpreet Kaur who also led the Mumbai Indians outfit in the inaugural Women’s Premier League which was crowned Champions earlier this year.

Coming into the game, the Indian women's team elected to bat first and gave a target of 117/7 with the help of Smriti Mandhana (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42) innings.

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani took 2/16, Inoka Ranaweera picked up two wickets for 21 runs while Sugandika Kumari also cleared up two scalps for 30.

Chasing a low target, India restricted Sri Lanka to 97/8 to win the first-ever gold.

Titas was the pick of the bowler, taking three scalps for just 6 runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets while Devika Vaidya picked up one wicket.

