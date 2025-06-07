"Connection that Australia naturally has...,": Hayden weighs in on WTC final winner

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Former opener Matthew Hayden has advocated for Australia's success over South Africa in the World Test Championship final, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at the iconic Lord's.

Australia stands on the cusp of scripting another milestone. If the Baggy Greens trounce the Proteas, they will become the first team to defend the WTC mace successfully. For Hayden, experience stands as one factor that could be the "key" in dictating the outcome of the final, a factor Australia excels in.

"It's a great dynamic position to have, coming into just one test, and that's why I think experience is really key. Guys, knowing each other's games really well, knowing the venue well, you know, sort of almost getting back into the driving seat of your vehicle and not having to change or alter the line-up because someone else has been in it. Yeah, just all those sorts of comfort zones, plus I think the connection that Australia naturally has to the home of cricket," Hayden said on Star Sports.

Australia has a deep connection to Lord's, with some of their most memorable wins unfolding at England's 'Home of Cricket'. The Baggy Greens have churned out 18 victories at the venue, which serves as a reminder of their dominance.

"I mean when you think about the famous tussles with England and Australia, you straight away probably go to two venues, Boxing Day at Melbourne and Lord's in England. I guess from a young age as kids we've always kind of been brought up understanding how special that venue is, how much history it has and embracing that as something that Australia does very well," he added.

South Africa squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor