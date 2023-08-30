Contest between Shaheen and Indian top three will be decisive: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Brad Hogg, former World Cup-winning Australian leg spinner, believes the contest between Shaheen Shah Afridi and the Indian top order will decide the fate of the marquee clash between India and Pakistan.

India will play their opening match against Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Hogg said that he would be watching the star-studded clash and the contest could be decided between India's experienced batters and Paksitan's fast-bowling prowess.

"I definitely will be watching it. It is one of the biggest contests that we can have. Look, politics gets in the way of sports everywhere. It’s here in Australia, England everywhere. We are just missing the rivalry between the two countries on the cricket field. It will be better for Pakistan as well because they will get the exposure. We want those contests to happen. India has a more dominant batting. Pakistan with their pace attack has a slight advantage, especially with left arm Shaheen Afridi. He is a quality bowler. When you have a left-arm fast bowler who swings the ball with pace and gets them to come in for the right-handers it does make it difficult,” said Hogg on Backstage with Boria.

On being asked to comment on the battle between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rohit Sharma, Hogg said, "I think Shaheen will have a chance with the deliveries that come in against right-handers. If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli early in the contest against the new ball in front of Shaheen Afridi. The contest between Shaheen against the Indian top three will be decisive. So, for me, that’s going to be where the game will be won and lost between India and Pakistan."

Hogg went on to talk about India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli and commented on him and said, "I was looking at Virat Kohli’s stats the other day. Tendulkar got a slightly better conversion rate of 100s. Virat Kohli’s got a better record. I just think he has got his hunger back and a little bit of pressure taken off him. I think he’s got unfinished business and that’s probably the big danger for opposition teams. That innings against Pakistan here at the MCG, hitting Haris Rauf back over his head of good length. That was the best shot that I have ever seen in cricket. It was brilliant. Fans got to realize that there is a lot of pressure on Virat Kohli. He also can have ups and downs even the great Sachin Tendulkar had ups and downs. When he has got that right frame of mind and has that pressure off his back we see a dominant Virat Kohli. I am not worried about the Indian batting. I am probably worried about the Indian bowling attack. It is their bowling which doesn’t get them off to a good start."

After the Asia Cup's conclusion, teams will prepare to face for the ICC ODI World Cup. The former World Cup-winning Australian spinner picked South Africa as the dark horse to make it to the semis.

"Well, West Indies are out of it. I love the Netherlands and they might upset a team or two, maybe South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka won’t be involved in the top 4. England too might not make it to the last four as they do not have a stabilized middle order. They don’t have Jofra and I just don’t think they know what their bowling combination will be. We are not going to see a dominant England. They rely too heavily on their top three. I don’t think their middle order is enough experience so they are out of the fire. Pakistan with their spin and pace strength will be very good defensively. Their batters are too aggressive enough. Australia will be going in as favourites. They have enough variety in the middle order, India on their home soil with powerful batting and bowling. South Africa can be the biggest surprise package. Keshav Maharaj can play a huge role. They have quality batting depth and have two fiery pace bowlers in Nortje and Rabada. So, South Africa for me is the team that could upset India and Australia," said Hogg.

Finally on being asked to comment on Kuldeep Yadav, the Aussie chinaman bowler said, "He had a great IPL this year. He has come back well. What defines a player is someone who has been dropped. He has been out of the game, and worked on his action. He is not falling away as much. He is now getting a more revolution on the ball and drift as well. I think Rohit Sharma captains him well. He is a fighter. Absolutely loved the way he gone about it. Just loved the way he has come back into that team and just performed straightaway. I think he will play a big part in the World Cup. I play Kuldeep against Australia."

