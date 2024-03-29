Corey Anderson included in USA's 15-player squad for T20I series against Canada

New Delhi [India], March 29 : Former New Zealand star all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named as a part of the USA 15-player squad for their upcoming five-match T20I series against Canada.

The 33-year-old swithced his nationality in 2020 and last played for New Zealand in 2018 against Pakistan in Dubai.

Monank Patel will lead the USA against Canada in the T20I series, which will take place in Houston, Texas, from April 7 to 13. Aaron Jones will be Monank's deputy for the series. They will also play a three-match T20I series lined up against Bangladesh in May.

The USA team will be looking to fine-tune their squad as they continue to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in June. The USA and West Indies will host the tournament together.

"With the ICC T20 World Cup looming, this series holds immense significance for our team. We have some new players coming into the squad, and these games will help us get the right combinations and prepare well for the World Cup," Monank said in a USA Cricket statement.

The USA squad consists of a mix of experience and young talent in their 15-player squad. The captain and vice-captain bring in their fair share of experience, just like Anderson, who has featured in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for the Kiwis. The left-handed batter was also a part of the Blackcaps team, which managed to reach the T20 World Cup final in 2015.

The USA squad for the T20I series also features players like Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Milind Kumar and Shadley van Schalkwyk, who haven't made their international debut but hold a good amount of experience in T20 cricket.

Andries, who is a South African-born cricketer, relocated in the USA in 2021 after representing the Proteas Under-19 in 2013. He also featured in South Africa's domestic circuit and played for Free State and the Knights. He has 60 first-class games, 57 List-A matches and 46 T20s under his belt.

USA squad for T20I series against Canada: Monank Patel (capt), Aaron Jones (vice-capt), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Reserves: Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor