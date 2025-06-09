London [UK], June 9 : South Africa's crafty quick Lungi Ngidi hopes to turn his dream into reality by bringing the World Test Championship mace back home, a moment that could change the "landscape in cricket" in his nation.

South Africa's decades of agony stemming from their shortcomings in lifting the ICC title could finally come to a sweet end in the upcoming WTC final against the defending champions, Australia, which is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday.

The Proteas stood a whisker away from ending their torment but floundered in the T20 World Cup final against India last year. With seven victories on the trot, South Africa finds itself in a position with one more shot at silverware.

"I don't think I can put it into words, to be honest. We've come close over the last couple of years now with other different tournaments. For me, this is the ultimate form of cricket, and to be able to bring this back home would be a dream come true," Ngidi told ICC Digital.

"I don't want to jinx anything, but it would be awesome. I think it could change the landscape of cricket in South Africa and just bring that focus back to red-ball cricket," he added.

During the buildup to the tournament, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen grabbed the headlines and enjoyed the warmth of the limelight. But Ngidi has been bolstering his preparations and feels ready to thrive in the challenge that lies ahead.

"I feel very ready as I have had a lot of time to prepare for this. It's any cricketer's dream to play at Lord's. I've been blessed with the opportunity before, playing England at Lord's, and that was quite something for me with the nerves and the excitement," he said.

"But coming back this time around, the nerves are a lot more settled. There is obviously a big title on the line, but the beautiful thing about Test cricket is the process pretty much remains the same and having that consistency helps me relax as a player," he added.

South Africa squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor