Could have helped them take 20 wickets, says Michael Clarke on India not playing with Kuldeep Yadav in England series

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes India missed a trick by not playing with Kuldeep Yadav in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

However, Clarke also praised the spin duo of India Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for their exceptional, in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"The talk around Kuldeep Yadav, I don't think, changes. He didn't play a part in the series. I think he could have helped India take 20 wickets in this series. But you can't take anything from these two (Sundar and Jadeja). With the bat, they've been exceptional, with the ball, they've been exceptional. So, I don't think anybody can criticise those two players, these two spinners. The part of the impact they had in this series deserved their spot, grabbed it with both hands," Clarke said on his YouTube channel Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Since his Test debut in 2017, he has played just 13 Tests, taking 56 scalps at an average of 22.16 and four five-wicket hauls.

Kuldeep has played only one fixture in England back in 2018 and went wicketless; however, he has a fine record against England in Test, taking 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.28, with best figures of 5/72.

After being benched throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Kuldeep Yadav will return to action in the Duleep Trophy, where he will lead Central Zone's spin attack later this month.

Clarke believed Kuldeep is the X-factor for India, and he could've helped them throughout this series to take 20 wickets in a match. He also felt Jadeja and Sundar's batting is underrated.

Jadeja was the fourth-highest run scorer of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy; he slammed 516 runs in five matches at an average of 86.00, including five fifties and a hundred. With the ball, Jadeja took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 72.42.

While Sundar concluded the series after garnering 284 runs at 47.33, including a fifty and a century each.

"But I do think Kuldeep will continue to be a talking point because I think he's that X-factor for all of India. He could've helped them throughout this series to take 20 wickets. And then the two spinners, their batting is underrated. Has always been underrated for someone like Jadeja. He scores so many important runs for India. And, Washington Sundar another fifty as well," Clarke added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor