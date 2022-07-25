Could not keep things down in the last five overs: Nicholas Pooran

Port of Spain (Trinidad), July 25 West Indies ticked their batting boxes of using their full quota of 50 overs and posting a 300-plus score in the second ODI against India at Queen's Park Oval. But India's batting unit, led by Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel's fireworks at the end meant that the hosts were consigned to their eighth loss on the trot in the format.

After the match, captain Nicholas Pooran rued the inability of his team to keep India quiet in the final few overs of the match.

"We lost it in the last overs, Axar played well and we didn't hold our nerves. We could not keep things down in the last five overs. We felt that it got easier to hit spinners. We gambled with Akeal bowling against left-handers. One wicket would have opened up things but Axar played brilliantly."

Pooran had special praise reserved for his deputy, opener Shai Hope, who became the fourth West Indian and 10th batter overall to score a century in his 100th ODI. "Hope's innings was impressive in his 100th ODI, he was exceptional to get a hundred. It was exceptional as a batting group. We tried to compete really hard. We want to win pretty bad in the next game. That's all we are aiming for," added the left-handed batter.

Hope attributed his knock of 115 off 135 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, to playing the ball coming from a bowler instead of other way around. "I don't play names, it's about doing the job on the day. Those who may not be so-called recognised bowlers aren't necessarily bad. You have to respect their game, the players, the deliveries they bowl at you and the situation.

"Playing against the best brings out the best in me. It's something I've looked forward to growing up, while playing regional cricket. It's just one of those challenges I try to grab with both hands. Hopefully I can continue that. I never feel too pleased with these so-called accolades when the team doesn't get over the line. I always try to score, and contribute. But if we don't win, it doesn't feel the same."

Hope, who was the last man dismissed for the West Indies in the 49th over, wants to continue doing the things which have got him success in ODIs, including in Sunday's match. "My desire is to bat as long as I can. I always love batting. I love to set the tempo and do whatever I can for the team's benefit. Just the desire and hunger to stay in the middle is my biggest takeaway (from his experience of playing 100 ODIs). My advice to self is to keep learning and get as best as I can. You never know it all. However, I will continue doing things that I'm doing well."

