On Wednesday Virat Kohli becames the first batter in the world to score 50 ODI centuries, breaks iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries.Virat Kohli, 35, reached his century with a two off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, having faced 106 balls, hitting eight fours and a six to break the record of 49 ODI hundreds he had shared with Sachin Tendulkar.Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium.

Reacting on Kohli's monumental effort, Sachin wrote, The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century came on his 35th birthday as he rose to the occasion once again to show no weakness against South Africa's powerful bowling line-up in the group stage. Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup; Kohli passed that tally when he scored his 80th run in Wednesday's semi-final and went on to become the first batter to score 700 runs in a ODI World Cup. By the time Kohli was dismissed for 117 off 113 balls, he had 711 runs in the tournament at an average of 101.57 and strike rate of 90.68.



