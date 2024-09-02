"Couldn't have asked for more": Atkinson after match-winning fifer, century against Sri Lanka

London [UK], September 2 : Following his side's series win over Sri Lanka, England pacer Gus Atkinson said that it was special for him to get on all of Lord's honours boards and bat with Joe Root in the first innings.

Atkinson continued his rise in international cricket, getting a fine match-winning century and a five-wicket haul to accomplish a rare double at the iconic venue. This also helped England secure a 190 run win over Sri Lanka and win the three-match series 2-0.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Atkinson said, "I could not have asked for much more. To get on both honour's boards, it is incredible. It will take a while to sink in. (On Joe Root) He has been excellent this week. Batting alongside him for so long in the first innings was very special. First red-ball games at Lord's and it is gone pretty well, I enjoy bowling with the slope, it is just gone my way, and long may it continue. I will do what they say (when asked if he would be okay to bowl from the Nursery End). The way we go about the game, we just like to attack. And as a bowler, it is great to be able to attack and not worry about runs too much. Physically, it is quite demanding running over after over, but I have enjoyed it so much, looking forward to it going forward."

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. England scored 427 runs in the first innings, with Root (143 in 206 balls, with 18 fours) and Gus Atkinson (118 in 115 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes) slamming centuries to take England to a massive score.

Asitha Fernando (5/102) was the top bowler for Sri Lanka. Milan Rathnayake and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each.

In their first innings, despite Kamindu Mendis's fighting 74 runs in 120 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, Sri Lanka could manage just 196 runs as the top-order let the team down again. Chris Woakes, Olly Stones, Gus Atkinson, and Matthew Potts got two wickets each, while Shoaib Bashir got one. England led by 231 runs.

Sri Lanka showcased much better control with the ball in England's second inning, bundling them out for 251 runs. After Root's 103 in 121 balls, with 10 fours, the second biggest contribution was delivered by Harry Brook (37 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six).

Asitha Fernando (3/52) and Lahiru Kumara (3/53) were the top wickettakers for Sri Lanka.

In the run-chase of 483, Sri Lanka put up a fight as three half-centuries came from Dimuth Karunaratne (55 in 129 balls, with seven fours), Dinesh Chandimal (58 in 62 balls, with 11 fours) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (50 in 71 balls, with seven fours). But despite that, Lanka was bundled out for 292 runs and lost by 190 runs.

Atkinson (5/62) was the pick of the bowlers for England, picking his third five-wicket haul at the Lord's. Olly Stone and Chris Woakes also got two wickets.

Atkinson secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

