COVID-19 hits IPL 2022, as Delhi Capitals player tests positive

Delhi Capitals team have once again been put under quarantine ahead of Wednesday’s (April 20) clash against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune. According to Cricbuzz website, Delhi Capitals have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak scare and have cancelled Monday’s scheduled travel to Pune ahead of their next IPL 2022 game.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will be quarantined in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The DC team physio Patrick Farhart had earlier been isolated after testing positive. It is understood that another player has now tested positive on the Rapid Antigen Test and will undergo further RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The Capitals are scheduled to play against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday (April 20).

