COVID-19: USA-Ireland ODI opener pushed back by a day

The opening ODI between the USA and Ireland has been pushed back by one day to Wednesday due to a small number of new positive COVID cases within the playing and support staff groups here.

According to USA Cricket, all of the remaining players and support staff have undergone a full suite of antigen testing this evening, all with negative results.

"If both teams can complete an additional set of negative testing tomorrow, then the series will proceed with the amended dates of December 29th and December 30th," USA Cricket said in a statement.

"The final match in the series will remain as scheduled on Thursday, December 30th which is a Day/Night fixture with a 2pm start," he added.

USA Cricket said the three umpires who were initially deemed as close contacts to the one positive case in the umpiring group have now all tested negative, and these three umpires now await final ICC confirmation to officiate on Wednesday and Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

