CPL 2024: St. Lucia Kings overcome St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 5 wickets

Gros Islet [St. Lucia], September 13 : St. Lucia Kings (SLK) returned to winning ways on Friday in the ongoing season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), defeating St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (STKNP) by 5 wickets in a thrilling contest.

After electing to bowl first, Alzarri Joseph bowled well to get two crucial wickets. Noor Ahmad's four economical overs allowed the Kings to restrict the opposition to 173/5 in 20 overs.

Johnson Charles and skipper Faf du Plessis kicked off the chase in blistering fashion scripting a 115-run stand for the first wicket in 10.4 overs.

Charles smashed 74 runs in 42 balls, while Du Plessis hammered 62 runs in 31 balls to put their side in control.

Despite losing a few quick wickets in the middle overs, SLK maintained their composure to chase down the total in 16.3 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Charles was named the player of the match for his brilliant batting.

STKNP is placed at the bottom of the table with one win and six losses. They have lost Sherfane Rutherford earlier due to personal reasons.

This announcement came midway through their final home game of the season against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

The 26-year-old, featured in just four games this season, scoring 35 runs at a strike rate of 194.44.

On a positive note, South African batter Rilee Rossouw has returned to action after recovering from a calf injury. He scored a quick fire 50 off 31 deliveries, which includes one boundary and five maximums.

The Patriots have been dealing with multiple setbacks this season, including the pre-season injury loss of Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza and the unavailability of key players Wanindu Hasaranga and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Brief Scores: St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 173/5 in 20 overs (Andre Fletcher 62, Rilee Rossouw 50, Kyle Mayers 17; Alzarri Joseph 2/38) vs St. Lucia Kings 176/5 in 16.3 overs (Johnson Charles 74, Faf du Plesis 62; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/13, Josh Clarkson 2/18).

