CPL 2024:Heinrich Klaasen Pulls Out of T20 League Citing Personal Reasons

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has withdrawn from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 due to a family emergency. Signed in June ahead of the CPL draft, Klaasen's absence will be strongly felt by the team, which finished third on the points table last season and made it to the Eliminator. The South African previously represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors for five games in 2022 for lukewarm returns but has since emerged as one of the finest batters in the format, boasting a strike-rate of 150.18.

His replacement, Seifert, has a good T20 record and even won the CPL with Trinbago Knight Riders in 2020.Klaasen's recent form in T20 cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since his brief stint with Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2022, where he scored 118 runs in five matches. Over the past two years, he has amassed 2293 runs in 82 T20s for both club and country, at an impressive strike rate of 169 including two centuries and 16 half-centuries.