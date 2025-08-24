CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders edge past Saint Lucia Kings by 18 runs

Gros Islet [Saint Lucia], August 24 : In a thrilling match in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Trinbago Knight Riders chalked up a hard-fought victory over Saint Lucia Kings by 18 runs on Sunday.

Both sides had a quiet start to this year's competition with just one win apiece in the early stages heading into this evening's match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, as per the CPL website.

David Wiese won the toss for the Kings and elected to field, which allowed Colin Munro and Alex Hales to have first use of the wicket and the Knight Riders' opening pair impressed once again with a 47-run opening stand.

Wiese then pocketed Hales after Tabraiz Shamsi snaffled an uppish flay at short third.

Munro was fluent once more, striking six boundaries on his way to 43 from 30 balls before holing out to mid-off to give Shamsi his first wicket and the opportunity to dial up his shoe-based telephone celebration.

Knight Riders captain Nicholas Pooran compiled a calm 34 off 30 balls while player of the match Kieron Pollard inflicted the real damage, clearing the ropes for six sixes and four fours to see Knight Riders post a competitive total of 183/7.

After managing to stay in the hunt with the bat, Kings needed an improbable 29 off the final over. Hopes were raised of an unlikely victory against the odds when Ackeem Auguste duly launched Andre Russell's first delivery over long on for six but the bowler had the last laugh, getting out of the over for just four more runs and picking up the wicket of Delano Potgieter in the process.

The Knight Riders pulled off the win in Kings' own backyard to head up to third position in the CPL table while the home side suffered their first loss of the competition to go with their abandoned first match which sees them one place above Barbados Royals at the foot of the table.

