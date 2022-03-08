Craig Ervine appointed full-time Zimbabwe limited-overs captain

Craig Ervine has been named as Zimbabwe's full-time limited-overs captain while Sean Williams will continue to lead the Test side. Regis Chakabva will be the vice-captain in all three formats. Ervine has led Zimbabwe in just one Test - where they lost by an innings in Bangladesh - and has been at the helm for 15 matches. He's won six, lost eight so far and was named captain for the tours of Ireland, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

In another development, Lance Klusener has rejoined Zimbabwe as batting coach and will take over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who is now the assistant coach. Lalchand Rajput continues to be the head coach of the side. Klusener was with the side from 2016 to 2018 and was working as the head coach of the Afghanistan national team. Zimbabwe Cricket is yet to finalise the bowling coach for the side.“He is taking over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who now moves to the position of assistant coach, while Lalchand Rajput remains in charge as head coach of the national side,” stated an official statement.

