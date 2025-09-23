Crawley earns first T20I call-up, England announces white-ball squad for NZ tour

London [UK], September 23 : England batter Zak Crawley earned his maiden T20I call-up as England announced their squad for the white-ball tour to New Zealand starting from October 18 onwards.

The Three Lions will play three T20I matches against the Black Caps, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Crawley has received his first call-up to the IT20 squad, having previously represented England at the Test and ODI level.

In the ODI squad, there are call-ups for all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Dawson. Lancashire seamer Luke Wood has also been added after impressing in IT20 cricket for England.

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and fast bowler Jofra Archer will be rested for the T20I series.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood misses the New Zealand tour after undergoing minor knee surgery.

Against New Zealand:

ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

