"Credit for Shubman Gill's success goes to his father and Yuvraj Singh": Yograj Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 : As Shubman Gill takes over the reins of India's Test team ahead of the highly anticipated series against England, former cricketer Yograj Singh has praised the people behind the young captain's journey, his father and India great Yuvraj Singh.

While speaking to ANI, Yograj Singh emphasized the impact of strong mentorship and family support in shaping Gill's career.

"The credit for Shubman Gill's performance goes to his father and Yuvraj Singh," he said.

"If Shubman Gill has become the captain today and will stay for a long time, Yuvraj Singh's guidance will play and has played an essential role in that," he added.

Yograj, himself a former India international and father of Yuvraj Singh, highlighted how Yuvraj's cricketing intelligence has helped Gill grow both as a player and a leader.

"Someone like Yuvraj Singh, the greatest cricketing brain in the world, taking Gill under his wing is a big thing," he stated.

Gill, who has impressed across formats with his composure and technique, now faces the responsibility of leading India in the longest format. With support from mentors like Yuvraj and the foundation laid by his father, expectations are high for the 25-year-old as he begins this new chapter in his career.

Gill has become one of the youngest players to hold the position in recent years. Though he lacks captaincy experience in the red-ball format, he has led India in a five-match T20I assignment in Zimbabwe in 2024. Gill has also been captaining the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gill has also served as vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. He was Rohit Sharma's deputy in India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign in the UAE in February 2025. In Test cricket, Gill has played 32 matches and scored 1,893 runs, including five centuries.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

