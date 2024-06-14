Cricket and Corporate: How Mumbai-Born US Player Saurabh Netravalkar Manages His Oracle Job During T20 World Cup 2024

USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar has been juggling his prestigious job at Oracle with his cricketing duties during the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old left-arm fast bowler, who has impressed fans and experts with his performances, continues to manage his work commitments, even from the team hotel after matches.

Netravalkar's sister, Nidhi, shared insights into his routine and the support he receives from Oracle in a conversation with News 18. "He's been very fortunate to have people who have always supported him throughout his career. He knows that when he's not playing cricket, he has to give 100 percent to the job. So right now, when he's working, he carries his laptop everywhere. And he has the freedom to work from anywhere. Even when he comes to India, he brings his laptop. He's working. So after the match in the hotel, he's doing his work. He is pretty dedicated like that," said Nidhi.

Netravalkar has taken four wickets in three matches at an average of 13 and an economy of 5.20 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His contributions were pivotal in USA's victory against Pakistan, where he recorded figures of 2/18 and played a crucial role in the Super Over. He further enhanced his reputation by dismissing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the match against India.

Hailing from Mumbai, Netravalkar's work ethic and hustle culture have been ingrained in him from a young age. "This is something which is like that Mumbaikarness in him, which is always there, this whole hustle culture in us. You can't just take it out. You know, like all of us, like since the beginning, when he used to travel to Churchgate for his training on the train, he was to do his homework. He played cricket but also studied well and topped his class. He's always had two careers in my perspective," Nidhi added.

Netravalkar represented the Indian U-19 team in the 2010 World Cup and debuted for Mumbai in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy. Since debuting for USA in 2019, he has played 48 ODIs and 30 T20Is, amassing 104 wickets in total. The left-arm pacer will return to action when the USA faces Ireland in their final Group A match in Florida tonight.