Cricket Association for the Blind in India pushes for inclusion of cricket for visually impaired in 2028 Paralympics

Boston [USA], July 29 : The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar has requested Sara Minkara, the Special Advisor on International Disability Rights at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, to advocate for the inclusion of blind cricket in the Paralympics 2028.

Cricket has been added to the Olympics for the 2028 Games. The 2028 Summer Olympics will be played in Los Angeles. And now CABI members are batting for inclusion of cricket for visually impaired in the Paralympics 2028.

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar is currently on a visit to the USA. He and his team from Samarthanam and CABI met with SAIDR Sara Minkara.

"We had a very fantastic and meaningful discussion with Sara Minkara. By and large, it was a very cordial and she along with her team came to meet us. And we shared what Samarthanam does and showed a video about blind cricket. They were quite impressed and she suggested quite a few possible opportunities for Samarthanam," Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar was quoted in a release from CABI as saying.

"So, we also requested her to advocate for the inclusion of blind cricket in the Paralympics 2028 and also facilitate possible meetings with important people, someone who looks after sports for government and other disability rights, disability initiatives, institutions, she said she will connect us. So, what all it was a good meeting," he added.

One of the core missions of this tour is to promote inclusivity in sports. By highlighting the achievements and capabilities of visually impaired athletes, CABI hopes to foster a more inclusive sporting culture in the U.S.

"In US in particular and globally in general and including involvement of Samarthanam in few major international platforms. So she was also very keen that we should promote blind cricket in the US and that would help us in a big way," he further added.

The CABI chairman also said that support from the USA will add a lot of value and officials are exploring every possibility of promoting cricket for the visually impaired in America.

"Her support will add a lot of value and she was very excited seeing the cricket ball. And she said she used to play goal ball I think something she said. But she felt this is going to be better. So she would like to explore the possibility just like that," he further added.

The World Champion Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind is also set to embark on a historic tour across the United States, visiting ten major states to promote cricket for the visually impaired.

The team will tour key locations, including Boston, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Bay Area.

The tour seeks to raise awareness about blind cricket in the United States, a sport that remains relatively unknown in the country. Through matches, workshops, and community engagements, the team will showcase the sport's unique aspects and the incredible talent of visually impaired cricketers.

