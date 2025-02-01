Cricket Association of Nepal bids farewell to cricket coach Monty Desai

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 1 : The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has bid farewell to cricket coach Monty Desai as the cricketing body decided not to renew the contract after the completion of his two-year tenure.

Issuing a press release, Chhumbi Lama, the Spokesperson announced that the contract of men's national cricket team head coach Desai won't be renewed.

"Head coach of the men's national cricket team Shri Mrugang Jagdish Desai 'Monty Desai' was appointed with a tenure of two-year and the agreement has come to an end which we all are well aware of. Also, it is hereby informed that the Cricket Association of Nepal has decided not to renew the contract," Lama stated in the release.

A board meeting of the cricketing body of the Himalayan Nation took the decision recently.

"It was not a sudden decision. A board meeting held earlier had decided not to offer him a contract extension. There is no reason to think negatively of him, the decision was more of a mutual agreement," Lama confirmed.

https://x.com/CricketNep/status/1885654303727300796

Coach Desai had been facing scrutiny from the cricket board due to the national cricket team's underperformance in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the dismal performance in the ICC League 2.

Coach Desai is adored by Nepali cricket fans for multiple instances of leading the national team to historic moments with his 'one-ball battles' philosophy.

Cricket Association Nepal took to Facebook on Saturday evening to thank the coach for his contributions to Nepali cricket.

"From defending our ODI status against the odds to locking horns against Asian giants India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup to dancing on the World Cup stage with passion and commitment, you've made Nepal's cricketing dreams soar. Your belief, your smiles, and your heart built not just a team, but a lasting LEGACY," the post read.

"As you embark on your next adventure, know that our 12th Men will always echo your name - and our gratitude will be as endless as the memories you've gifted us," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor