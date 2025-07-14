Cricket Australia announces domestic schedule for 2025-26 season

Melbourne [Australia], July 14 : Cricket Australia have announced the schedule for Australia A elite domestic competitions, complementing an enormous summer of international and Big Bash League cricket, according to a release from Cricket Australia.

The Sheffield Shield will play a crucial role in the preparation and selection of players for the Ashes series, with four rounds of matches played before the first Test in Perth on 21 November.

At the same time, the Sheffield Shield, Women's National Cricket League, One Day Cup and T20 Spring Challenge will continue to provide a world-class breeding ground for the next generation of Australian talent.

Additional fixtures will be announced shortly, including the Prime Minister's XI and Governor-General's XI matches. Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said, "Leading into perhaps Australia's biggest ever summer of cricket, we are delighted to announce the schedule for our domestic competitions, where the depth and evenness of our teams remains very high."

"With so much domestic cricket being played before our home marquee men's and women's international fixtures, the opportunities for players to perform and put their name forward have never been greater. We are also sure to see many Australian team regulars turning out for their State teams as part of their preparation."

"Last year we saw an epic end to our domestic summer with South Australia claiming an historic Shield title and they will be looking to go-back-back in both of the men's competitions, while New South Wales and the Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to continue their success in WNCL and the T20 Spring Challenge respectively."

"We are confident that scheduling games at a mixture of major stadiums and smaller venues will provide the best possible experiences for players and fans. We look forward to the beginning of our domestic season on September 16 and thank the State and Territory Associations and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their ongoing support," he added.

Domestic Schedule 2025-26

Women's National Cricket League

Round 1

Sep 24: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground D/N

Sep 26: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground D/N

Sep 26: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower Centre

Sep 26: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Karen Rolton Oval

Sep 28: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower Centre

Sep 28: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Karen Rolton Oval

Round 2

Oct 8: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower Centre

Oct 10: New South Wales vs. Western Australia | Cricket Central

Oct 10: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower Centre

Oct 12: New South Wales v Western Australia | Cricket Central

Oct 12: Queensland vs. ACT | Allan Border Field

Oct 14: Queensland vs. ACT | Allan Border Field

Round 3

Jan 4: Tasmania v Queensland | Ninja Stadium

Jan 6: Tasmania vs. Queensland | Ninja Stadium

Jan 6: ACT vs. Victoria | EPC Solar Park

Jan 8: ACT vs. Victoria | EPC Solar Park

Jan 8: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground D/N

Jan 10: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground D/N

Round 4

Jan 20: Queensland vs. South Australia | Allan Border Field

Jan 20: ACT vs. New South Wales | EPC Solar Park

Jan 22: Queensland vs. South Australia | Allan Border Field

Jan 22: ACT vs New South Wales | EPC Solar Park

Jan 28: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium

Jan 30: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium

Round 5

Feb 3: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket Central

Feb 3: South Australia vs. Victoria | Karen Rolton Oval

Feb 4: Tasmania vs. ACT | Ninja Stadium D/N

Feb 5: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket Central

Feb 5: South Australia vs. Victoria | Karen Rolton Oval

Feb 6: Tasmania vs. ACT | Ninja Stadium D/N

Round 6

Feb 21: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket Central

Feb 21: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower Centre

Feb 22: ACT vs. South Australia | EPC Solar Park

Feb 23: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket Central

Feb 23: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower Centre

Feb 24: ACT vs. South Australia | EPC Solar Park

Round 7

Mar 12: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border Field

Mar 12: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Adelaide Oval

Mar 13: Western Australia v ACT | WACA Ground D/N

Mar 14: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border Field

Mar 14: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Adelaide Oval

Mar 15: Western Australia vs. ACT | WACA Ground D/N

Final

Mar 21: TBC vs. TBC | TBC

SHEFFIELD SHIELD

Round 1

Oct 4 - 7: Queensland vs. Tasmania | Allan Border Field

Oct 4 - 7: South Australia vs. Victoria | Adelaide Oval

Oct 4 - 7: Western Australia vs. New South Wales | WACA Ground

Round 2

Oct 15 - 18: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower Centre

Oct 15 - 18: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium

Oct 15 - 18: South Australia vs. Queensland | Adelaide Oval

Round 3

Oct 28 - 31: Queensland vs. New South Wales | Gabba

Oct 28 - 31: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower Centre

Oct 28 - 31: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground

Round 4

Nov 10 - 13: New South Wales vs. Victoria | SCG

Nov 10 - 13: Tasmania vs. South Australia | Ninja Stadium

Nov 11 - 14: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground

Round 5

Nov 22 - 25: Queensland vs. Victoria | Gabba D/N

Nov 22 - 25: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket Central

Nov 22 - 25: South Australia vs. Western Australia | Adelaide Oval D/N

Round 6

Dec 4 - 7: Victoria vs. Western Australia | MCG

Dec 5 - 8: New South Wales vs. Queensland | SCG

Dec 5 - 8: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Adelaide Oval

Round 7

Feb 5 - 8: New South Wales vs. South Australia | SCG

Feb 5 - 8: Victoria vs. Queensland | MCG

Feb 5 - 8: Western Australia vs. Tasmania | WACA Ground

Round 8

Feb 16 - 19: Queensland vs. South Australia | Gabba

Feb 16 - 19: Tasmania vs. New South Wales | Ninja Stadium D/N

Feb 16 - 19: Western Australia vs. Victoria | WACA Ground

Round 9

Mar 5 - 8: Queensland vs. Western Australia | TBC

Mar 5 - 8: Tasmania vs. Victoria | Ninja Stadium

Mar 5 - 8: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Karen Rolton Oval

Round 10

Mar 14 - 17: New South Wales vs. Western Australia | Cricket Central

Mar 14 - 17: Victoria vs. South Australia | CitiPower Centre

Mar 14 - 17: Tasmania vs. Queensland | Ninja Stadium

Final

Mar 26 - 30: TBC vs. TBC | TBC

T20 SPRING CHALLENGE

Oct 21: Sydney Sixers vs. Hobart Hurricanes | North Sydney Oval

Oct 21: Sydney Thunder vs. ACT Meteors | North Sydney Oval

Oct 21: Brisbane Heat vs. Melbourne Renegades | Cricket Central

Oct 21: Adelaide Strikers vs. Melbourne Stars | Cricket Central

Oct 22: Perth Scorchers vs. Sydney Sixers | Cricket Central

Oct 22: Hobart Hurricanes vs. Sydney Thunder | Cricket Central

Oct 23: Adelaide Strikers vs. ACT Meteors | Blacktown International Sports Park 2

Oct 23: Perth Scorchers vs. Brisbane Heat | Blacktown International Sports Park 2

Oct 24: Melbourne Stars vs. Hobart Hurricanes | Blacktown International Sports Park 2

Oct 24: Melbourne Renegades vs. Adelaide Strikers | Blacktown International Sports Park 2

Oct 25: Brisbane Heat vs. Melbourne Stars | North Sydney Oval

Oct 25: Sydney Sixers vs. Sydney Thunder | North Sydney Oval

Oct 26: Perth Scorchers vs. ACT Meteors | Drummoyne Oval

Oct 26: Sydney Thunder vs. Adelaide Strikers | Drummoyne Oval

Oct 26: Hobart Hurricanes vs. Brisbane Heat | North Sydney Oval

Oct 26: Sydney Sixers vs. Melbourne Renegades | North Sydney Oval

Oct 27: Perth Scorchers vs. Melbourne Stars | Blacktown International Sports Park 2

Oct 27: Melbourne Renegades vs. ACT Meteors | Blacktown International Sports Park 2

Semi-Finals

Oct 29: First (TBC) vs. Fourth (TBC) | Cricket Central

Oct 29: Second (TBC) vs. Third (TBC) | Cricket Central

Final

Oct 30: TBC vs. TBC | Cricket Central

ONE-DAY CUP

Sep 16: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket Central

Sep 17: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border Field

Sep 19: Victoria vs. Tasmania | Allan Border Field D/N

Sep 20: New South Wales vs. South Australia | Cricket Central

Sep 21: Queensland vs. Western Australia | Allan Border Field D/N

Sep 24: South Australia vs. Western Australia | Karen Rolton Oval

Oct 9: Queensland vs. Tasmania | Allan Border Field

Oct 9: South Australia vs. Victoria | Adelaide Oval

Oct 9: Western Australia vs. New South Wales | WACA Ground D/N

Oct 20: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower Centre

Oct 20: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium

Oct 20: South Australia vs. Queensland | Karen Rolton Oval

Nov 3: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket Central

Nov 15: Tasmania vs. South Australia | Ninja Stadium

Dec 2: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower Centre

Feb 10: New South Wales vs. South Australia | Cricket Central

Feb 10: Victoria vs. Queensland | CitiPower Centre

Feb 10: Western Australia vs. Tasmania | WACA Ground D/N

Feb 21: Queensland vs. South Australia | Gabba

Feb 21: Tasmania vs. New South Wales | Ninja Stadium D/N

Feb 21: Western Australia vs. Victoria | WACA Ground D/N

Final

Feb 28: TBC vs. TBC | TBC.

