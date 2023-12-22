Cricket Australia brings RISE Worldwide on board for virtual inventory sponsorship sales in India

Melbourne [Australia], December 22 : Cricket Australia (CA) and RISE Worldwide have announced a four-year partnership that will see RISE exclusively manage Cricket Australia's sponsorship sales for virtual inventory in India. This will commence from the 2023/24 season and go on till the 2026/27 season, according to a release from Cricket Australia.

The tenure of the partnership will cover various marquee series including, India's tour of Australia in 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, Ashes in 2025/2026, and the annual Big Bash League and other select International matches during the partnership.

During the 2020/21 season, RISE became the exclusive global agency for Cricket Australia in a game-changing partnership opening up a new revenue stream and business model for CA with virtual sponsorships.

Speaking about the partnership, Stephanie Beltrame, Executive General Manager, Broadcast & Commercial, Cricket Australia, said, "Australian Cricket is blessed that we have so many fans in India. And as the recent ICC World Cup and World Test Championship Final demonstrated, the epic rivalry between India and Australia is unmatched in World Cricket."

"As we look forward to tours of Australia by both the India Men's and Women's Teams' in season 24/25 and beyond, we are excited to partner with RISE Worldwide to offer targeted, customised and premium sponsorship opportunities for Indian brands. RISE Worldwide have a proven track record and demonstrated ability to deliver value to brands looking to reach a mass audience in India."

The sentiment was echoed by Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Cricket Australia again. Virtual inventory provides a canvas for brands to innovatively engage and communicate their brand logo & messaging to the target customer group, specific to each region.

This provides an opportunity for Cricket Australia to partner with like-minded brands, as they develop a deeper relationship with the Indian ecosystem. Australian cricket has a vast followership across the globe and through our experience at RISE Worldwide, we hope to unlock more value for Cricket Australia."

The matches broadcasted in India will feature assets customized to stakeholders in India like virtual pitch mats & and virtual sight screens with representation of relevant brands. In addition to exclusively managing the virtual inventory, RISE will also help Cricket Australia grow its brand presence and build connections and deepen engagement with Indian fans and stakeholders.

