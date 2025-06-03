Melbourne [Australia], June 3 : Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has described the upcoming India men's tour of Australia as a major highlight for the 2025-26 season, calling it "a summer like we've never seen before."

"We're going to have a summer like we've never seen before. India is coming. It's going to be a blockbuster summer. That will drive enormous interest, not just from fans, but broadcasters, players. It's the series that everyone wants to play in," Greenberg said during a virtual media interaction with the media, as quoted by Cricket Australia's press release.

Greenberg also addressed the growing presence of Indian women's cricketers in the WBBL, such as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, and whether there were any plans to bring Indian men's players, especially retired ones, into the BBL.

"We would love to welcome some Indian players to the BBL. That would be fantastic. That's certainly some conversations that we will continue to have with the BCCI. I mean, I would love to see Virat Kohli playing in the BBL this year. That would certainly create some interest in crowds and ratings, I'm sure. But at the moment, that's not happening, but we do have our ambitions to do those types of things," Greenberg said.

"As you're seeing all over the world, T20 leagues are going down a lot of private investment, opportunities. We're seeing that in England recently with the Hundred. A number of the IPL franchises are now taking ownership stakes in the Hundred. So we've got to again, it goes to the same message I've been talking about. We've got to continue to evolve and innovate the way we run our business here in Australia, and making sure that we have an open mind to new things."

"But the short answer to that question is if we could find opportunities for Indian cricketers, either retired, recently retired, or current players, to play in the BBL, they'd be very welcome, and it's a conversation we'll continue to have."

On the developmental front, Greenberg praised the continuation of the India-Australia A-team series and underlined their importance.

"It's another good question, and it's hard to find the balance because the A-tours are very important. You know, everybody saw the way that our Australian men's team played in Sri Lanka early this year when we won that series. But what people don't see is the amount of time that a lot of our players have spent playing their touring there in A-series games and others in order to then, once they get their opportunity at the highest level, to succeed."

"So the A-series games are a very important part of the development of our players, very important long-term play. It's a significant investment from countries to play A-series cricket because, you know, ultimately, you're not generating the revenues, like you would in normal Test cricket, but they are very important. And I get a sense that we'll continue to talk to our counterparts in other countries about how we find meaningful parts of the schedule to put those players to give them chances to play in different conditions, and particularly younger players who will come through our systems."

"We wanna make sure they've had opportunities to play in the subcontinent and other parts of the world so when they do get the opportunity to play for their country, they're ready, and they've been developed to a point where they can succeed."

Greenberg also reflected on the increasingly packed women's cricket calendar, shaped by the WPL, WBBL and The Hundred, calling it both a "challenge" and an "opportunity."

"Well, I think it's a bit of both, a challenge because, you know, our players can't play every day of every week of the year. They need rest and recovery periods as well, and so we have to be respectful of their opportunities to play in some of those leagues. And then when they are playing for their country, to maximise the time that they have with us."

"So, I think it is a challenge. And I think in the women's part of cricket, we need to dare to do some things that are a bit different to what men's cricket has done over a hundred years."

"So, it's okay to be different. It's okay to challenge. It's okay to do things differently, and I don't wanna see women's cricket just simply follow what men's cricket has done over a hundred years. I like to see women's cricket break down some other barriers and do some things differently for cricket. And that might upset some people, but I do think that's the opportunity that you're referencing because, you know, playing cricket at different parts of the year might be a very strong strategic challenge for us."

"It might really help with our participation base. It might help us attract more younger boys and girls to play the game if they can see their stars play at alternate times of the year. So, I think it's a significant challenge, but I genuinely can see the opportunity that's available to us if we can achieve what I think we can."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor