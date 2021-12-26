Cricket Australia chief Hockley keeps Langer guessing on contract extension

Melbourne, Dec 26 Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley refused to get into the issue of whether chief coach Justin Langer will get a contract extension once it expires after the month-long series against Pakistan in March-April next year, though he added that the former player will serve out his term.

While Australia recently won their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the UAE and look set to retain the Ashes under the former distinguished player-turned-coach's tenure, Langer hasn't enjoyed the best of relationships with the players, with things coming to a head after the T20I series loss to Bangladesh in August.

Cricket Australia had called a crisis meeting, with senior players and the management defusing the crisis. CA also issued a statement in support of the former opener and reiterated that the ICC T20 World Cup and The Ashes were integral to his long-term future.

Hockley, however, remained non-committal about Langer's future on Sunday.

"I think JL, I think the whole square are doing a fantastic job," Hockley said ahead of the Boxing Day Test on Sunday.

"We've seen that through the performances of the first couple of Tests. We always said we're going to be really focused on the two upcoming campaigns the T20 World Cup and the T20 team did fabulously to bring that trophy home, and same for the Ashes I know JL, I know the team, they are very, very focused on this series," Hockley was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"What we have said, before the summer, we'll be sitting down at the end of the season to review where we go from there," added Hockley.

Hockley also refused to get into a discussion on whether CA would like to ease the burden on Langer, who is coach in all three formats.

"As I said, that's something we're going to look at towards the end of the season. (But) There's no question Justin will see out his contract that goes through to the middle of next year," Hockley said.

Langer recently indicated that he was looking for a contract extension when he said that he loves his job.

"I have never thought differently, to be honest. I have been consistent with what I have said for the last four years. I love my job," Langer said on December 23, adding, "The boys are playing well, no doubt about it, it's a great team to be involved in. So nothing has changed from my point of view."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor