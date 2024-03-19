Melbourne [Australia], March 19 : Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday announced its decision to postpone its upcoming tour of men's bilateral series against Afghanistan while citing deteriorating human rights conditions in the Asian country.

As a part of ICC's Future Tours Program, Afghanistan and Australia were set to play a three-match T20 series which was slated for August this year.

But CA has postponed the tour following the advice from the Australian government, as quoted from cricket.com.au, "that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse".

This is the third time, CA has refused to play Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the Asian country in September 2021.

In November 2021, Afghanistan was set to play Australia in a one-off Test against in Hobart. But the on-off Test was cancelled. Last year in March, the Kangaroos were set to square off against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in UAE, but CA decided to withdraw from the series.

"Over the past 12 months, CA has continued to consult with the Australian government on the situation in Afghanistan. The government's advice is that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse. For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan," a statement from Cricket Australia read.

"For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan. CA continues its strong commitment to supporting participation by women and girls in cricket around the world and will continue to actively engage the International Cricket Council and work closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to determine what actions could be taken to support the resumption of bilateral matches in the future," the statement added.

Afghanistan are the only ICC-full member nation without a women's cricket team.

The last time, Australia faced Afghanistan was in a World Cup 2023 group stage clash. In a nail-biting thriller, Glenn Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century. He single-handedly took Australia across the finishing line and ensured that the Baggy Greens qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

