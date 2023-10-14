Cricket fans admire India's performance as team marches towards victory in Pakistan clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : Cricket fans in India celebrated and cheered during the match against Pakistan as Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings towards the middle of the innings and brought about a collapse of arch-rivals in the World Cup match.

The batters later performed strongly against the Pakistan attack giving the spectators some more memorable moments.

Pakistan could make 191 in 42.5 overs after a late-innings collapse with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya playing key roles. Kuldeep Yadav also dazzled with his spin.

Cricket fans present near the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad expressed happiness over India's performance.

"We were eagerly awaiting this India versus Pakistan match and today our players are performing very well. We will celebrate Diwali," a cricket fan told ANI.

"India will win this game Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah performed exceptionally well. We will chase the target easily," another cricket follower said.

A cricket fan in Mumbai said India will finish the match in 32-35 overs.

Cricket fans in Guwahati and other parts of the country also cheered Team India with enthusiasm.

