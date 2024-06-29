Cricket fans in Kanpur offer prayers for Team India's win over South Africa in T20 WC 2024

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 : Indian cricket fans in Kanpur offer prayers for the victory of the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa.

India will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

A little away from Kanpur, fans in Varanasi performed havan for Team India's victory in the upcoming final match of the marquee event.

The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event.

However, in the history of the T20 World Cup, we have never seen a winner that has gone unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, and Ryan Rickelton.

