Cricket finds new home in USA with LaGrange Cricket Stadium launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Cricket's rapid rise and development in the United States received a significant boost today with the official launch of LaGrange Cricket Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue being developed by LaGrange Cricket Holdings in LaGrange near Atlanta, Georgia, according to a press release.

The launch event was held today at a hotel in Mumbai.

Set to open in 2027, the stadium will be a permanent home for cricket in the USA, redefining the sport's presence in the region. Built to meet international cricketing standards, LaGrange Cricket Stadium, spread across 45 acres, will feature 10,000 permanent seats, with the flexibility to expand capacity up to 25,000 for large-scale open-air concerts and entertainment events.

Conceived as a multi-sport, community-focused destination, the venue will be capable of hosting national and international matches, positioning LaGrange as a key hub in the global cricket ecosystem.

Beyond elite sport, the stadium is designed to serve as an economic anchor and regional destination, promoting tourism, community engagement and year-round programming. The facility will also host local events and cultural initiatives, reinforcing its role as a shared space for the wider community.

The launch event was attended by former India cricketer Pravin Amre, Chief Strategy Officer of LaGrange Cricket Holdings, alongside Keval Patel (Founder, President & CEO), Gary S Pasricha (General Counsel), Siddharth Das (Co-Founder, Operations), Jefferson Miller (Vice President, Cricket) and Michael Hall, League Operations Director, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), according to the press release of LaGrange Cricket Holdings.

India's deep-rooted association with cricket adds strong relevance to this development. Strengthening this India-USA connection is the involvement of Amre, who brings Indian cricketing expertise and global experience to the development of LaGrange Cricket Stadium. His guidance ensures the venue meets international standards while carrying a distinct Indian touch, reinforcing the stadium's vision of becoming a global home for cricket in the United States.

"LaGrange Cricket Stadium is more than a traditional venue; it is a world-class sports and entertainment experience designed to redefine how cricket is enjoyed in the United States. Beyond hosting matches, it will serve as a vibrant hub for fans and the community, blending sport, culture, and live entertainment. The involvement of Indian cricketing expertise, particularly through Pravin Amre, brings credibility, experience, and a strong connection to one of the sport's most LaGrange Cricket Holdingspassionate markets. This project highlights our commitment to creating an international-standard destination that drives the growth of cricket while delivering long-term economic and community value for LaGrange," Keval Patel, Founder, President & CEO, LaGrange Cricket Holdings, said.

"Having played and coached at the highest level, I understand what it takes to build a truly international-standard facility. LaGrange Cricket Stadium is being developed with a strong focus on quality and global standards. From the playing surface to player facilities and the spectator experience, every detail is being carefully planned. This stadium has the potential to transform how cricket is played, watched and developed in the United States," Pravin Amre, Chief Strategy Officer of LaGrange Cricket Holdings, said.

With 2.5 billion fans worldwide, played in 110 member countries, cricket is the second most-watched sport globally, and its footprint in the United States continues to expand rapidly through emerging professional leagues and increasing participation. LaGrange Cricket Stadium is positioned to play a central role in this growth, serving as both a premier competition venue and a development hub.

In addition to elite-level matches, the stadium will house youth academies and domestic leagues, creating a structured pathway for young talent and supporting the long-term growth of cricket in the US, the release said.

As cricket continues to find new audiences beyond its traditional markets, LaGrange Cricket Stadium stands as a symbol of cricket's future in America, rooted in global expertise, strengthened by Indian cricketing influence and built to serve generations to come, it said.

