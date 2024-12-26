Cricket fraternity condoles former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS said in a press release.

Harbhajan took to X and expressed his sadness on the demise of former Prime Minister and wrote, "Saddened by the news of sudden demise of former Prime Minister, a thorough gentleman, and a visionary leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji"

"What truly set him apart was his calm and steady leadership in times of crisis, his ability to navigate complex political landscapes, and his unwavering belief in India's potential. Nation will always remember Dr. Saheb for his contributions. My deepest condolences to his family and relatives. Satnam Waheguru," Harbhajan added.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Om Shanti," Sehwag wrote on X.

"Sad to learn about the demise of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. On Shanti," Laxman wrote on X.

"Sad news of the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. A visionary leader and a true statesman who worked tirelessly for India's progress. His wisdom and humility will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones," Yuvraj wrote on X.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA.

He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

