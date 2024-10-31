Cricket fraternity extends best wishes on ocassion of Diwali

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Cricket fraternity including Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan on Thursday extended best wishes on the ocassion of Diwali.

Taking to his official X handle, star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant wished everyone "happiness and joy" on Diwali.

"Wishing everyone a Diwali full of light, happiness and joy. May this festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to you and your family," Pant wrote on X.

https://x.com/RishabhPant17/status/1851841531998523794

India pacer Mohammed Shami took to his official Instagram handle and said that may the divine light of Diwali bring peace.

"May the divine light of Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life shine on and have a joyous Diwali," Shami wrote on Instagram story.

India batter KL Rahul sent his fans a warmth, light and endless blessings on the ocassion of Diwali.

"Wishing you warmth, light and endless blessings. Happy Diwali," KL Rahul wrote on X.

https://x.com/klrahul/status/1851880695863390545

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag hoped this Deepawali bring lots of joy and happiness.

"Wish u a sparkling and a cracker of a Deepawali. May this Deepawali bring lots of joy and happiness in your life," Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

https://x.com/virendersehwag/status/1851887593899602403

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan hoped that this festival of lights will bring joy to people's heart.

"Wishing everyone a Diwali filled with light, love, and endless blessings. May this festival of lights bring joy to your heart, peace to your home, and success to your path. Let's celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and spread happiness far and wide," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1851873060640690255

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also sent greetings on the ocassion of lights.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," BCCI wrote on X.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1851829975105835056

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The celebrations typically involve performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that adds to the joyful atmosphere.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor