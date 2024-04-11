Cricket fraternity extends heartfelt greetings on Eid

New Delhi [India], April 11 : The former and current cricketers took to social media and wished the nation a happy Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.

Star India bowler, Mohammed Shami took to his official social media handle, X and shared a video wishing everyone on the festival with a caption: "Aap sabhi ko Eid ka chand mubarak".

https://x.com/MdShami11/status/1778090313761919292

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup squad, wished the nation on Eid. He shared a picture of his family with a caption: "My heartfelt wishes on this blessed occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. May your homes be filled with joy and laughter today and always. Eid Mubarak!"

https://x.com/robbieuthappa/status/1778276242229272860

Former India middle-order batter Manoj Tiwari also wished the nation on this day with a caption: "May this Eid ul-Fitr be a very blessed, joyous and memorable celebration for all. Eid Mubarak!"

https://x.com/tiwarymanoj/status/1778282156500156891

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to his social media handle, X and wished the nation on this auspicious festival. He shared a photo of him sitting with his father and elder brother, Yusuf Pathan, with the caption: "Eid Mubarak to everyone from Pathan family".

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1778261246963499202

Not only Indian players, but the players of Pakistan and Afghanistan also took to X and wished the nation on the auspicious festival of Eid.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his family while wishing his country.

https://x.com/babarazam258/status/1777943408843067484

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan shared a photo where he was seen wearing a Pathani suit and wished his nation. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone."

https://x.com/rashidkhan_19/status/1777987723720372406

Cricketers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nabi also wished the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

https://x.com/RealHa55an/status/1777747506035577265

Afgahanistan's T20 captain, Mohammad Nabi also wished Eid to everyone.

https://x.com/MohammadNabi007/status/1778281775804113240

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor