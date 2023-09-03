Cricket fraternity mourns demise of Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 3 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and other notable members of the cricketing fraternity on Sunday expressed their grief at the passing of legendary Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak at the age of 49 due to cancer.

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away at the age of 49. His wife Nadine wrote on her social media handle informing fans about his death.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," Nadine wrote on her social media handle, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Streak was suffering from colon and liver cancer and was receiving treatment at a Johannesburg hospital for a long time.

Zimbabwe Cricket issued a statement after his death.

"It is with deep sorrow that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has learnt of the sad demise of former Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak after losing his battle with colon and liver cancer in the early hours of this Sunday. He was 49," said a statement from the board.

One of Zimbabwe’s greatest-ever cricketers, Streak played 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals, captaining the national team between 2000 and 2004. He scored 4,933 international runs (1,990 runs in 65 Tests including a century and 11 fifties and 2,943 runs in 189 ODIs with 13 fifties). His lone century came in a Test match against the West Indies in Harare. His 216 wickets in Tests and 239 wickets in ODIs are the highest by any Zimbabwe bowler.

Streak served as Zimbabwe’s head coach from 2016 to 2018, having previously worked as the team’s bowling coach.

Paying his respects, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani hailed Streak as a true legend who made immense contributions to the game of cricket.

"This is a very sad day for Zimbabwe and a sad day for cricket as we, on the one hand, mourn the demise of a true great of our beautiful game and, on the other, celebrate the greatness of what Heath gave us: he played with passion, spirit and was nothing less than an inspirational figure who raised our flag high and touched lives within the sport and beyond," he said.

"On behalf of the ZC Board, Management, Players and Staff, I would like to pass our heartfelt condolences to Heath’s loving wife, Nadine, his family, friends and the entire cricket fraternity on the loss of the icon," he added.

Some notable cricketers also took to social media to pay their tributes to Zimbabwe legend.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Streak, noting his physical strength, agility and "deceptive bowling".

"Deeply pained to learn of Heath Streak's demise. While he was a big, muscular & strong guy, his agility and deceptive bowling, combined with his fielding prowess, were truly remarkable. The cricketing fraternity will feel his absence. Rest in peace, Heath," tweeted Sachin.

Deeply pained to learn of Heath Streak's demise. While he was a big, muscular & strong guy, his agility and deceptive bowling, combined with his fielding prowess, were truly remarkable. The cricketing fraternity will feel his absence. Rest in peace, Heath. pic.twitter.com/gbD43rTz5K— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2023

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers also tweeted, "RIP Heath Streak condolences to the Streak fam."

RIP Heath Streak🙏condolences to the Streak fam❤️— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 3, 2023

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who also notably fought with cancer in the early 2010s, paid tribute to Streak, calling him "one of the nicest guys" he encountered.

"Really sad news of the passing away of Zimbabwe’s legendary cricketer #HeathStreak. Having fought my own battle with cancer, I know the strength it takes. He was one of the nicest guys I encountered along my journey and an even stronger human being. My prayers for the strength of his family and loved ones," tweeted Yuvraj.

Really sad news of the passing away of Zimbabwe’s legendary cricketer #HeathStreak. Having fought my own battle with cancer, I know the strength it takes. He was one of the nicest guys I encountered along my journey and an even stronger human being. My prayers for the… pic.twitter.com/d637dVcSWA — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 3, 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also mourned Streak's demise, noting his contributions in Zimbabwe's rise in late 90s and early 2000s as a highly competitive side.

"Sad to hear the passing away of #HeathStreak. He was a prominent figure in the rise of Zimbabwe cricket in the late 90’s and early 2000’s and very competetive. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and friends," tweeted Sehwag.

Sad to hear the passing away of #HeathStreak. He was a prominent figure in the rise of Zimbabwe cricket in the late 90’s and early 2000’s and very competetive. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/52WUCZ259O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 3, 2023

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman also tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to #HeathStreak’ s family and friends. He was a fierce competitor and led Zimbabwe admirably. May God give strength to the bereaved family."

My heartfelt condolences to #HeathStreak’ s family and friends. He was a fierce competitor and led Zimbabwe admirably. May God give strength to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/70DVhtEJTk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2023

Streak played a significant role in taking Zimbabwean cricket forward in the 1990s. It was during the peak phase of his career that his country scripted some of its golden moments in international cricket.

He was the second-most capped Test player for his country.

Streak made his international debut at the age of 19 in an abandoned match against South Africa in Bengaluru during the 1993 Hero Cup, a five-team tournament played in India.

He played his maiden Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. He took eight wickets in the next match in Rawalpindi.

Streak played the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups for Zimbabwe. He became Zimbabwe's captain in 2000.

The former Zimbabwe captain was banned from all cricket for eight years after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in 2021.

