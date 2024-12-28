Cricket fraternity showers praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy following maiden international century at Melbourne Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 : The cricket fraternity joined hands on Saturday to heap praise on the Indian batter Nitish Kumar Reddy who slammed his maiden international century at the Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

In the final session on the day, Nitish Kumar Reddy, while standing at 99, slammed the ball towards the mid-on fielder for a four and got his maiden international century in style.

Nitish stands unbeaten at 105 runs from 176 balls at a strike rate of 59.66. He slammed 10 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease on Day Three of the Melbourne Test.

The atmosphere at the MCG turned emotional, as Nitish's father shed tears of joy, while joining hands and thanking God.

Coming to the pavilion after the knock, Nitish was received with appreciation by Australian players and standing ovation from the Indian camp.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman hailed Nitish's century at the Melbourne Test and said that the occasion was perfect when the team was in trouble.

"What an innings , dear Nitish. To become the third youngest Indian to score a Test hundred in Aus and what an ocassion to do it with the team in trouble. I am sure this will be first of many. Enjoyed your positivity and fearless stroke play. Keep it up. God bless you always," VVS Laxman wrote on X.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that young Nitish continues to impress with his "compact technique and gutsy attitude".

"This young man just continues to impress. His compact technique, gutsy attitude and most importantly the way he puts a price on his wicket are all impressive attributes of a fine Test batter in the making. Very well played," Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop called it a "high quality" Test century from the 21-year-old.

"That's a test century of high quality and technical skill from 21 yr old Nitish Kumar Reddy. Left the ball expertly, & attacked when needed. Another deeply moving story of parental sacrifice in Indian cricket," Ian Bishop wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also congratulated Nitish for his maiden international century.

"What a moment for Nitish Kumar Reddy! Congratulations brother for maiden century in Aus," Suresh Raina wrote on X.

With his ton, the youngster also achieved an elusive feat as he became the third youngest Indian batter to get a maiden Test century in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

At Stumps on Day Three, India stood at 358/9, with Nitish (105*) and Mohammed Siraj (2*) unbeaten on the crease. The visitors still trail by 116 runs.

