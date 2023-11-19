Cricket records on line: India eye historic win, Kohli's run reign, Shami's wicket chase in World Cup 2023 final showdown against Australia

New Delhi [India], November 19 : As India gear up for the World Cup 2023 final clash against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a symphony of cricketing records awaits. A potential third trophy in their grasp, Virat Kohli's run rampage, Rohit Sharma eyeing a personal best, Mohammed Shami chasing wicket glory - it's a blockbuster showdown where records would not just be broken; they are to be rewritten with every thrilling moment on the pitch.

If India emerge victorious after the highly anticipated clash, they will add a third World Cup trophy to their cabinet. Following this, India will become the first nation in the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup to have won the tournament twice on home soil. The first title at home came when India defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Stalwart batter Virat Kohli, who already broke the record for the most runs scored in a single World Cup edition, can further extend the record in the final against Australia. In ten appearances, Kohli has amassed 711 runs, which includes three centuries and five half-centuries.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 550 runs at this tournament and has the opportunity to break his own personal record for the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup by scoring another 99 against Australia to surpass the tally of 648 runs that he managed to achieve in 2019.

Speedster Mohammed Shami, who is rich in form, has taken a total of 54 wickets in three different World Cups. If he manages to scalp three more wickets against Australia, he will surpass Pakistan's icon Wasim Akram (55) and Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga (56) and become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the event.

Shreyas Iyer has scored two consecutive centuries in the last two games and can join the elite company of Rohit, Virat, and Sachin Tendulkar by scoring 24 runs in the final and becoming just the fourth batter from India to have amassed more than 550 runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

