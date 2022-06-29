Cricket West Indies announce central contracts for 2022/23, Shimron Hetmyer not included

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men’s Team for the 2022-2023 season. Also changed the Men’s retainer contract structure to offer player contracts across all formats of cricket. Young seamer Jayden Seales, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and all rounder Odean Smith have been awarded International retainer contracts but the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, and Evin Lewis have missed out. A total of 18 players have been offered contracts for the period which runs from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

"For 2022-23, CWI has changed the Men's retainer contract structure to offer player contracts across all formats of cricket, compared to specific red or white-ball contracts in previous years. The offer of retainer contracts to all players follows an Evaluation Period of performances from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022, which is also supported by statistics from the previous 2019 - 2020 Evaluation Period. This allows for all players to be appraised immediately after the Evaluation Period and provides a notice period before new contracts start on 1 July 2022. The system is designed to reward hard work and performance results," said CWI in a statement on Tuesday, June 28. "Congratulations to all the players who have been offered contracts. We think this is a dynamic group, with the right mixture of experience and youthfulness to properly represent the people of the Caribbean. With general retainer contracts, it gives us a pool of talented and dedicated cricketers, who can take West Indies cricket forward in years to come," said Men's lead selector Desmond Haynes.

West Indies Men:Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

