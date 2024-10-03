Cricket West Indies awards multi-year contracts to men's, women's players

Saint John's [Antigua], October 3 : Cricket West Indies (CWI), for the first time, awarded its top men's and women's players multi-year contracts.

The historic announcement comes on the back of a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in January 2024 between CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).

Overall, fifteen senior men's players have been offered contracts, and among those, six players have received multi-year contracts.

Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales are among the players who have been offered multi-year contracts.

In the contracted 15-player pool, there are two changes Kavem Hodge and Roston Chase received the contracts. Hodge made his Test debut for the West Indies this year against Australia and received his first-ever international contract.

He played a crucial role in West Indies' first-ever Test win in Australia in 28 years. He followed it up by smashing his maiden Test hundred against England at Trent Bridge.

Chase on the other hand, starred during the West Indies run to the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. In T20I, he garnered 241 runs and averaged 60.25 with the bat at a strike rate of 141.76 in eight innings.

In the women's category, Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews, and Stafanie Taylor have been offered multi-year contracts. All-rounder Ashmini Munisar received her maiden West Indies contract.

Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, remarked in a statement, "CWI has committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players and being practical about the realities of the modern game. The players have responded in kind, and the acceptance of multi-year contracts is an indication of clarity, confidence, and commitment on both sides. I'd like to congratulate the entire contracted cohort on their performances in the last assessment period, and I look forward to them building on those in the next one."

WI men's contracts

Muti-year contracts: Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales

One-year contracts: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell

WI women's contracts

Multi-year contracts: Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor

One-year contracts: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, and Ashmini Munisar.

