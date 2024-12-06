Cricket West Indies suspends John Campbell for four matches

Saint John's [Antigua], December 6 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the suspension of Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell for four matches following a Level 3 charge concerning his conduct during the Super50 Final against Barbados Pride on November 23.

The charge, issued by Match Referee Reon King in accordance with the CWI Code of Conduct for Players and Officials, pertains to Campbell's failure to attend the toss as instructed by the umpires. In a letter to the Match Referee, Campbell expressed regret for the disruption caused.

"I sincerely regret any disruption caused during the final and acknowledge that my actions may have been perceived as resistance to the match officials' decision," Campbell stated. "It was never my intention to undermine their authority or bring the game into disrepute. I fully acknowledge the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game and the need for adherence to the rules and decisions of the officials."

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe confirmed the suspension, emphasising the significance of Campbell's admission in determining the sanction.

"We appreciate Campbell's acknowledgement of the situation and his sincere apology. In light of his admission and demonstrated remorse, CWI has applied the minimum sanction of a four-match ban for a Level 3 offence, as a matter of leniency. This will be served during the 2025 CG United Super50 Tournament," Bascombe explained.

Bascombe added: "This decision reinforces the critical role of captains in upholding the values of sportsmanship and respect for the game's integrity. We trust that John will use this experience to continue contributing positively to West Indies cricket and serve as a role model moving forward."

CWI also confirmed that no prize money will be awarded and no match fees will be paid to either team involved in the CG United Super50 Final. This year's champion was set to receive USD 100,000, while the runner-up would have received USD 50,000.

Addressing the broader implications of the incident, Bascombe also commented on the situation involving Barbados Pride captain Raymon Reifer, who faces a similar charge:

"At this stage, Raymon Reifer has not responded to the charges. Should he not respond, the matter will proceed to the disciplinary committee. Our goal is to promote accountability and ensure that all players understand the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect on and off the field."

