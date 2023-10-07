Cricket World Cup: South Africa post record-shattering 428/5 against Sri Lanka, three batters score century

New Delhi [India], October 7 : South Africa created a record for the highest score in IPL in their opening match of the World Cup demolishing the Sri Lanka attack in a manner that left the spectators at Arun Jaitley Stadium here almost spellbound.

Aiden Makram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen scored hundreds to take South Africa to an astonishing 428/5 in 50 overs, the highest in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Markram's century came in just 49 balls, the fastest in the tournament's history.

Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, South Africa lost their skipper Temba Bavuma for just eight runs. The Proteas were 10/1 in 1.4 overs.

Explosive left-hander Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen quickly rebuild the innings and South Africa were 48/1 in 10 overs.

The 100-run mark came in 17.3 overs. Dussen reached his fifty in 51 balls, with six fours and a six.

The duo brought up their hundred-run partnership in 102 balls and de Kock reached his fifty in 61 balls with four boundaries and a six.

Both the batters continued with their aggressive batting, helping Proteas reach 150-run mark in 24.4 overs. South Africa raced to 200 runs in 29.2 overs.

De Kock reached his first World Cup century in 83 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

It was his 18th century in ODI cricket, taking him above Jacques Kallis to become the player with the fourth-highest ODI tons for SA.

The 204-run stand between Kock-Dussen was undone by pacer Mathisa Pathirana, who removed de Kock for 100 in 84 balls.

South Africa were 214/2 in 30.4 overs and were set for a massive score. Aiden Markram was next up on the crease.

Markram-Dussen initially rotated the strike. Dussen brought up his fifth ODI ton in 103 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes.

Markram upped the ante, hitting Dilshan Madushanka for three successive fours in 34th over.

Proteas scored 250 runs in 35.4 overs.

Markram-Dussen brought up their half-century stand in just 38 balls. The partnership ended with Dussen being dismissed by Dunith Wellalage for 108 (110 balls, 13 fours and two sixes). South Africa were 264/3 in 37.1 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen was next up crease. In his final over, Wellalage was smashed for 19 runs, including two sixes by Klaasen and a four by Markram.

In the next over, Klaasen smoked Kasun Rajitha for a four and six, bringing up 300-run mark in 40.4 overs.

Markram reached his fifty in just 34 balls, with eight fours.

The 43rd over proved to be the most expensive of the innings, with Pathirana smacked for 26 runs, including three fours and a six by Markram.

Klaasen's cameo of 32 in 20 balls was ended by Kasun Rajitha. Skipper Dasun Shanaka took a catch at long-off. South Africa scored 350 runs in 43.5 overs.

Makram continued to march towards his century, reaching his third ODI hundred in just 49 balls with 14 fours and three sixes. He overtook the record of Ireland's Kevin'O Brian whose hundred came against England in 50 balls in the 2011 World Cup.

Markram's mayhem ended as Madhushanka dismissed him for 106 (14 fours and three sixes).

South Africa's 400 came in 48.1 overs with the help of a massive six from Miller.

Proteas ended their innings at a record 428/5 in 50 overs, with Miller (39*) and Jansen (12*) unbeaten.

South Africa overtook Australia for the highest score. Australia had scored 417/6 against Afghanistan in 2015.

Madhushanka got two wickets for 86 runs in 10 overs. Pathirana and Rajitha got a wicket each but went for 95 and 90 runs respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor