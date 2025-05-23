Cricketer Deepti Sharma Cheated and Robbed by Close Friend and Fellow Player; FIR Registered

Indian women's cricket team all-rounder and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepti Sharma has reportedly been cheated of Rs 25 lakh in a shocking case involving her close friend and fellow cricketer Arushi Goel. The accused is also said to have stolen cash, foreign currency and jewellery from Sharma’s flat.

An FIR has been filed at a police station in Agra by Deepti’s brother Sumit Sharma. The complaint alleges that Arushi Goel and her family refused to return the money borrowed from Deepti and also misbehaved with her when she asked for it back.

According to the reports, Deepti had loaned Rs 25 lakh to Aarushi and her family. Despite repeated requests, the amount was not repaid. On April 22, Aarushi reportedly entered Deepti’s flat near Rajeshwar Mandir in Agra without informing her and stole valuables. The stolen items include gold and silver jewellery, 2,500 US dollars and other expensive belongings.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Agra Sadar) Sukanya Sharma said that a case has been registered. "Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, approached the Sadar police station with the complaint. Prima facie, we found some truth in the complaint and filed an FIR under BNS sections 305 (a) (theft), 331 (3) (house breaking), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 352 (insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace)," as quoted by TOI.

Arushi Goel, aged 27, has been part of the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Deepti Sharma is the captain of the same team. Their friendship developed during their cricketing careers. Aarushi also works as a lower division clerk in the Indian Railways and is posted at Agra Cantt Railway Station under the Agra Division. She has previously represented India A.

Deepti Sharma is a senior member of the Indian women’s cricket team. She has played five Test matches, 106 One Day Internationals and 124 T20 Internationals.