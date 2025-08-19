Cricketer Nitish Rana offers prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 19 : Indian cricketer Nitish Rana offered prayers at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

The left-hand batter told ANI, "I have been coming to Mahakal for the last 2-3 years. Whatever I have achieved in the last 2 years, it is only because of Mahakal.. If Mahakal's blessings remain with me, I will continue to progress like this."

Shri Mahakaleshwar, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas in India, holds a special place in Hindu spirituality. The grandeur of the Mahakaleshwar Temple is beautifully described in the ancient Puranas.

Many Sanskrit poets have eulogised this temple emotively, starting with Kalidasa. Ujjain used to be the central point for the calculation of Indian time, and Mahakala was considered the distinctive presiding deity of Ujjain. In all his splendour, the presiding deity of time, Shiva, reigns eternal in Ujjain.

The temple of Mahakaleshwar, with its shikhara soaring into the skies and an imposing facade against the skyline, evokes primordial awe and reverence with its majesty.

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

People from across the country visit the temple to witness this ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfilment of wishes.

