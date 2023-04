Cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised with serious injuries after car accident near Haridwar

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said that Rishabh Pant has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area," Haridwar SP (Rural)

Pant, who was alone in the car, has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted in Hindi," Praying for the speedy recovery of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a vehicle accident, have directed the officials to ensure all possible arrangements for his treatment."

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor