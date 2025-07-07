Cricketer Yash Dayal Booked for Alleged Mental and Physical Exploitation of Ghaziabad Woman on Pretext of Marriage

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal has been booked following serious allegations of sexual and mental harassment by a young woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. According to reports, the complainant is a resident of the Indirapuram police station area. She accused the left-arm pacer of exploiting her mentally, physically and financially after allegedly promising marriage. The woman claimed that Dayal misled her with false assurances and later subjected her to repeated abuse.

According to the reports, a case has been registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials confirmed that legal proceedings have begun and an investigation is underway.

Yash Dayal recently represented RCB in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Neither Dayal nor his representatives have issued any public statement regarding the matter so far.