Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorced? KRK Makes SHOCKING Claims Against Star Couple

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma’s divorce are doing the rounds once again on social media. Controversial film critic Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK took to X to announce that the couple was separated. Taking to his X handle, KRK wrote, “When Cricketer Chahal got married with Actress Dhanashree Verma, then only I predicted about their divorce. And finally, they are separated. Chahal looks like a Maha Lukka and Dahnashree is a very hot girl. So Chahal was 100% wrong to marry her.”

However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard as both Dhanashree and Chahal are yet to respond to the social media reports.. For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020. During the lockdown, the cricketers approached the dancer online to take dance lessons from her. Gradually, their love story blossomed and currently, the two are each other's biggest supporters. Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut for Team India in 2016 and quickly became an indispensable part of the white-ball teams although he has struggled to find regular chances in recent times.

So far, he has played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for Team India, taking 121 and 96 wickets respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024. However, he did not play a single game in the competition as the team management preferred the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him.