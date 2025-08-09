Cricketers share heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moments on social media

New Delhi [India], August 9 : The spirit of Raksha Bandhan was felt strongly in the cricketing fraternity, as several Indian stars took to social media to share their special moments with their sisters. From playful banter to heartfelt wishes, the posts reflected the unique bond that defines the festival.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave fans a glimpse into his celebrations, posting a series of pictures on Instagram, perfectly capturing the mix of love and mischief between him and his sister.

His caption, "The last picture sums up our relationship. Happy Rakshabandhan,"

Suryakumar Yadav has started putting in the hard yards on the road to recovery ahead of next month's Asia Cup

Shreyas Iyer, who was a key architect in India's Champions Trophy triumph, posted a photo with her sister on Instagram.

He wished, "Happy Rakshabandhan."

Power-hitter Rinku Singh also featured in a festive post, thanks to his sister Neha Singh.

She uploaded a picture of their celebrations with the message, "Happy Rakshabandhan Bhai," tagging her brother and giving fans a peek into their sibling bond.

Since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, Rinku has become a regular in the format but has yet to earn a spot in the ODI format.

Rinku has featured in two ODIs for India and holds pretty impressive List-A numbers. The southpaw has garnered 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 while striking at 94.8. His excellent numbers include one hundred and 17 half-centuries.

In 33 T201 matches and 24 innings, Rinku has scored 546 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 161.06, with three half-centuries. He's yet to smash his maiden T201 century. The 27-year-old made his T201 debut against Ireland in 2023.

Rinku has been one of the main players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played 59 matches in the T20 tournament and scored 1099 runs at a strike rate of 145.20. He slammed four half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament.

